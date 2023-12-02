Water main break shuts down westbound I-376 exit

A water main break has shut down an exit on the Parkway West until further notice.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the break has shut down the westbound I-376 off-ramp to Campbells Run Road (Exit 62).

All traffic is being detoured. Drivers should instead use the Ridge Road exit (Exit 61) to access Campbells Run Road.

PennDOT says the water authority and police are on scene.

