Water main break shuts off power, water on Maui, outage expected to last till midnight
A water main break has shut down water and power on Maui, leaving some Kihei residents without services till midnight Saturday
A water main break has shut down water and power on Maui, leaving some Kihei residents without services till midnight Saturday
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
Anakalev hasn't lost a fight since 2018.
A stellar rookie QB in CJ Stroud? A roster stacked with young talent? A confident team coming off a playoff win? This Texans team has a lot of ingredients of a future champion.
Meanwhile, shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
GameStop has notified customers that it's shutting down its NFT market, effective February 2. The marketplace launched in July 2022. GameStop also shut down its year-old crypto wallet in November, citing "regulatory uncertainty."
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
These handy and affordable time-savers will make your life so much easier!
A 1988 Mercedes-Benz W126 420SEL S-Class luxury sedan, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Missions scheduled to launch in the next few years are the first steps of a bold plan to establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface, but skeptics say these ideas are nothing but science fiction.
As first noticed by The Intercept, the company updated its policy page on January 10.
This celebrity chef-backed appliance is just $79 right now!
Artifact, the news aggregator-turned social network from Instagram's founders, is shutting down. On Friday, the startup announced via a blog post it had made the decision to "wind down operations" of the app launched over a year ago, saying that the market opportunity wasn't big enough to warrant continued investment. The team had rapidly iterated on its product from a SmartNews-like news reading app to a curation and news discovery platform where individual users could become creators of a sort, finding interesting gems from around the web that others could like and comment on. It also employed several AI tools to summarize news, rewrite clickbait headlines and surface the best content.
TikTokers are reacting to Selena Gomez’s most recent social media break.
The Pentagon had to officially deny that Taylor Swift is a secret government asset after a Fox News personality floated that conspiracy theory on-air. Why are there so many Swiftiracy theories?
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.