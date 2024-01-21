Water main breaks in Arlington, 200 customers affected

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews in Arlington were working on a 12-inch water main break on Sunday afternoon.

The main needing an emergency repair was at 1601 28th St. S. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said about 200 customers could be affected.

The road was closed at the work site. Officials estimate the repairs would be done at around midnight.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (702) 228-6555. You can click here for a status map of the repair.

