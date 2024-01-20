Water main breaks in Montgomery County, causes road damage, closures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 12-inch water main break caused road damage and closures in Kensington on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said that Knowles Ave. will be closed between Beach Drive and Weymouth St. WSSC Water was on the scene to shut the water off and assess damage.

The water main break caused road damage and the road will likely be closed for an extended period of time, Piringer said.

