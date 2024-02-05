Water main project to prompt closing on Mount Vernon Avenue

Mount Vernon Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Brightwood Drive from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A detour will be posted to route traffic north on Forest Lawn Boulevard to East Center Street. Additionally, Summit Street northbound and southbound from Mount Vernon Avenue will be temporarily opened to traffic.

Underground Utilities Inc. under contract with Aqua Ohio, will be installing the water main connection to Brightwood Drive at this location.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Mount Vernon Avenue at Brightwood Drive to be closed Wednesday