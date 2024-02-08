Water main repairs prompt more street closings in Mansfield

Portions of several Mansfield streets are closed for water main repairs. They are:

Vine Street from Fifth Avenue to Vanburen Avenue

Vanburen Avenue from Spring Street to Vine Street

Elizabeth Street from Newman Street to Buffalo Street

Construction signs are posted at the work sites. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through. All streets are set to reopen Wednesday

Any questions may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday at 419-755-9806.

