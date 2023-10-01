Water matters: Water Winterization

Oct. 1—After a scorcher of a summer, isn't it nice to feel that recent chill in the air? The temperatures are changing, and pumpkin spice is everywhere. Before you know it, we will need to pull out the down jacket, and the missing mitten search will begin.

Going away for the winter or upcoming holidays? Be aware that below-freezing temperatures, combined with low or zero water usage in uninhabited homes and businesses, increase the risk of frozen pipes. Water expands as it freezes, and water left sitting in pipes increases the potential for freezing. Property owners are responsible for protecting pipes and any damage caused by freezing, starting at the meter and throughout their property.

Many customers do not know they have a burst pipe until they notice a higher water bill or discover the leak. The city's EyeOnWater app is the best way to make sure nothing unusual is happening with your water use. To avoid frozen pipes and costly repairs, the city suggests following these precautions:

—Set winter thermostat to a minimum of 50°F. Never completely shut off the heat when you are away. Lower the thermostat, but never shut it off.

—Wrap exposed water pipes with insulation and/or heat tape, especially pipes in unheated areas, such as a basement or crawl space.

—For mobile homes, make sure the skirting is in place. Wrap water pipes under the mobile home with insulation and heat tape.

—Know where the water shut-off valve is, or have one installed.

—Disconnect garden hoses from all outdoor faucets to allow frost-free faucets to drain. Cover outdoor fixtures with insulation.

—Perform roof and gutter maintenance to prevent ice dams that can cause roof leaks. The Water Conservation Office has these additional tips for winter water use:

—If you are still watering your outdoor plants, remember they require less water in the fall because daylight hours are shorter and the sun's intensity has decreased. As the days get shorter, so should your watering times.

—Now is a good time to reassess your lawn and garden and begin planning changes for next year to make sure you are making the most of the water you use.

—Stop using soaker hoses and put them away for the winter. Check regular hoses for cracks or leaks, and repair or replace them before putting them away.

—Sweep patios, driveways and sidewalks: never hose off paved surfaces.

So, snuggle in, follow these tips and enjoy this special time of year in New Mexico — and remember that saving water is always in season.

For more information about water conservation in Santa Fe, including the Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, residential and commercial rebate programs and outdoor/indoor water use requirements, please visit www.savewatersantafe.com.

