Should You Like Water Oasis Group Limited’s (HKG:1161) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at Water Oasis Group Limited (HKG:1161) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Water Oasis Group:

1.07 = HK$336m ÷ (HK$939m – HK$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Water Oasis Group has an ROCE of 107%.

Does Water Oasis Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Water Oasis Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Consumer Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Water Oasis Group’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Water Oasis Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Water Oasis Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Water Oasis Group has total liabilities of HK$624m and total assets of HK$939m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 66% of its total assets. Water Oasis Group boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Water Oasis Group’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity!