Water recycling
Water resources are an environmental issue that will be discussed at COP26. Water recycling could be a solution. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Water resources are an environmental issue that will be discussed at COP26. Water recycling could be a solution. VIDEOGRAPHIC
There's enough groundwater for the people and businesses in the Indian Wells Valley. It's agriculture that's causing shortages.
Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.
A “rusty colored” liquid from a steel plant spilled into Lake Michigan, officials said.
Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will announce is extinct. Others such as the flat pigtoe, a freshwater mussel in the southeastern U.S., were identified in the wild only a few times and never seen again, meaning by the time they got a name they were fading from existence.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.
Why do news outlets keep pushing the lab-leak theory of COVID's origin?
The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.
L.A. pumps its local groundwater, but other water sources are important for replenishing the supply.
Two California water districts have settled a legal fight over a Colorado River drought deal.
"My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Bindi's husband Chandler Powell captioned the sweet mother-daughter snap
A $12 million lodge just hit the market in Montana’s Glacier National Park.
A Forest Service official first proposed the exchange in March.
In 2018, three men approaches a group of wild bears feeding in a river. They were caught by people watching live camera of the bears.
The man was knocked to the ground and sent to the hospital, wildlife officials said.
A DNA technology company has digitally recreated the faces of three ancient Egyptian mummies based solely on their genome sequences. The post Ancient Egyptian Mummy Faces Recreated Based on DNA Samples appeared first on Nerdist.
A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
You can wear a little piece of the heavens on your wrist, thanks to the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona.
(Bloomberg) -- No country on Earth puts more breakfasts on kitchen tables than Brazil.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe farms that dot the vast plains and highlands that rise above the Atlantic coast produce four-fifths of the world’s orange juic
As cryptocurrency trading becomes more commonplace, all eyes are on the amount of energy it’s consuming. Here’s what eco-conscious investors need to know.