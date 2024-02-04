Water regulation in Arizona has now devolved into a game of chicken

Water regulation in Arizona has devolved into a game of chicken.

The governor and farmers are rivals revving their engines, hoping their opponent will flinch first.

Caught in the middle is Gila Bend, a groundwater basin south of Buckeye, where the state could decide to impose its most stringent form of regulation, whether folks like it or not.

Both sides are using Gila Bend as a bargaining chip to win support for competing legislative proposals.

But to what end?

Governor's water plan lacks a sponsor

Gov. Katie Hobbs wants lawmakers to pass her Water Policy Council’s proposal to create a middle-ground form of regulation.

But that legislation still needs a sponsor.

Even if it finds one, few expect it to be heard in the House or Senate water committees, considering that the two chairwomen — Rep. Gail Griffin and Sen. Sine Kerr — do not support the council’s plan.

It’s also doubtful that Republican leadership would be willing to bring it to the floor without a hearing, given the animus between them and the Democratic governor in an election year.

Why would they help her out against the wishes of two Republican chairwomen?

What if Kerr's proposal also is vetoed?

Meanwhile, Kerr has introduced a competing version of middle-ground regulation, legislation she honed with farmers and their advocates after quitting the governor’s council this fall.

But if Senate Bill 1221 gains traction, even some of its proponents quietly suspect that Hobbs would veto it.

And then barrel ahead not only with regulation by force in Gila Bend, but in other basins around the state.

Such a move could win Hobbs short-term political points for doing something, but it also could wreak havoc on longer-term efforts, including already touchy negotiations about the Colorado River’s future.

Some in Yuma are already firing warning shots about that.

Most maddening is that both proposals have worthy ideas that, if these were saner times, could be melded into something that not everyone might love, but at least could live with.

And rural residents would get what they have long wanted — a form of regulation that better reflects the varied conditions in groundwater-dependent basins, with more flexibility and local control over how their only source of water is managed.

No one is pressing for a compromise

But if compromise is the goal, we are now speeding quickly away from it.

Republicans are shouting out the car window that the governor has betrayed farmers. They contend she has no interest in seriously considering their ideas for rural water management.

And Democrats are shouting back that Republicans have repeatedly refused to act. They contend that force was the only real way to get their attention.

Gov. Hobbs threw a grenade: Into the water debate

Meanwhile, Gila Bend is left flailing on a tether behind them, wondering why it is part of this fight.

Data suggest water levels there are in severe decline, which is why the state water department declared Gila Bend a “priority” basin this fall, along with the Willcox basin in Cochise County and the Ranegras Plain basin in La Paz County.

But Gila Bend also has not yet experienced the onslaught of dry residential wells, giant land fissures or multinational corporations sucking up land for farming that have generated headlines in Cochise and La Paz counties.

This is no way to advance water policy

Some farmers in Gila Bend have acknowledged their basin is using more water than is replenished, and some have even said that they would be open to some form of regulation.

They just want someone to explain why forcing an active management area now is the best solution.

We should know that no one wins in a game of chicken.

Yet we barrel down the road, as if this is the only logical way to move water policy forward.

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @joannaallhands.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona water regulation has devolved into a game of chicken