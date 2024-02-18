Water rescue underway in Washington to find man who may have entered Missouri River

WASHINGTON, Mo. – First responders in and around Washington, Missouri, are patrolling the Missouri River on Sunday after learning a man may have entered the river that morning.

According to Detective Lt. Steven Sitzes, a spokesman for the Washington Police Department, a concerned family member contacted police just before 10:30 a.m. to report that their loved one may have entered the water along the Washington riverfront.

Police and firefighters went to the river and immediately began searching for the missing man.

Police located some of the man’s personal belongings on the wing dike just west of the Missouri River Bridge. Firefighters from another department found additional pieces of the man’s property in the water east of the bridge.

Sitzes said drones and boats are being used to locate the missing man. The Metro West Fire Protection District, Boles Fire Protection District, Monarch Fire Protection District, and Missouri Water Patrol are assisting local police and firefighters in the search.

Police would only identify the missing man as a 28-year-old former Franklin County resident with a current address in Kansas City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.