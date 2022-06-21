Need for water on the rise, leaders look to fund improvements, upgrades

Pedestrians walk in front of the Maury County Courthouse during a First Fridays event in downtown Columbia, Tenn., on Friday, Aug., 8, 2021.

The impacts of development continued to fall before commissioners at the budget committee meeting last week, as local leaders showed up to present their requests to meet a rising demand for water sourcing.

The budget committee approved, 6-1, $2.2 million for Maury County Water System and $941,043 for Mt. Pleasant for water system improvements with Maury County being reimbursed for the costs.

The water utilities department of Maury County is looking to boost its capacity from current standards due to growth.

Improvements in Columbia would include upgraded water connections for a proposed 1,100-home development, in addition to two commercial developments, around the Howard Bridge Road area near Bear Creek, according to engineer, Alton Hethcoat.

“We aren’t able to get sufficient water through the existing connections to be able to accommodate that,” he said.

In the Howard Bridge Road area, there are also existing troubles with water pressure, Hethcoat said.

“What we’re proposing to do … will allow us to improve the pressure from 30 pounds to nearly 60 pounds,” he said.

Hethcoat said the improvements would not only improve water quality but water pressure as a result.

Mt. Pleasant could reach capacity

Mount Pleasant City Manager Kate Collier previously requested $1.5 million for projects that would tap further into the water need for the county.

Collier said 1,000 new housing units for Mt. Pleasant was “great news, but that will put us at full capacity.”

Todd Shultz, superintendent of Maury County Water System said that their funding requests for capital improvements projects reached back to June 2021.

“You guys are our only conduit for this money,” Shultz said. “I do realize there are many needs, but the other municipalities are getting some funding.”

Columbia Power Water Systems also anticipates projects to affect 2,000 to 3,000 residents and would improve water pressure and flow issues in Hampshire.

Grant background

The state provides grants that go to fund Tennessee’s water infrastructure needs and allocates money under the American Rescue Plan Act in order to complete those projects in the form of noncompetitive grants.

Per the county grant manual, Mount Pleasant is set to receive $1,050,377. City of Columbia will receive $4,819,505 and Spring Hill will receive $2,369,085.

According to Maury County Finance Director Doug Lukonen, the county is getting $2,327,043 in ARPA funds and the county has to match a 35% maximum of $814,000.

All projects may not require the county to max out that funding match, Lukonen said, adding that the total allowable amount for all projects would be $3,141,043.

Commissioner: Cost should fall to developers

Commissioner Eric Previti agreed with the need for certain improvements but said that additional funding for growth should come from those bringing the growth — developers.

“They need to be getting that (funding) from the developers,” Previti said.

Hethcoat said MCWS was already making sure extra revenue is being collected through an equity fee and increased tap fee among other fees that developers must pay to build new homes.

Commissioners continued the discussion with questions regarding how additional funds would be split.

“If we divided these funds, between entities, they could each reimburse the county for their part of the match,” Commissioner Tommy Wolaver said.

Commissioner Kevin Markham who was sitting in for Gwynne Evans at the meeting asked Shultz if the project funding would be furthering high density development, which he is opposed to.

“Due to my frustration with the high-density development, if we tell you no for that, do you have to say we can’t provide water and then have to eliminate some density,” Markham said.

Markham said he’s “not for a minute” in favor of high-density projects, especially more than three homes on one acre, in Maury County.

“I’ll tell anyone that,” he said. “I want to keep our county as rural as possible. I want you to push back as hard as you can. But I want to help you all I can too because I know Maury County Water, they need it.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Maury County Budget Committee approved $2.2 million for water system