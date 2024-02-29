Photos of land on Tanners Ridge acquired by the Shenandoah National Park Trust. Of note, there were a number of large, healthy hemlocks near the creek (Naked Creek) and also a waterfall.

LURAY – Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has identified concerns with the raw water source at two public facilities in Shenandoah National Park, according to a press release.

Due to deficiencies found during required testing, water systems at Dundo and South River have not had potable water for several years. Spigots remained with signage alerting users that the water is not potable to ensure visitors could extinguish their campfires, but VDH has informed the park that it can no longer provide water that is not potable even with signage, the release said.

The Dundo area at mile 83.7 on Skyline Drive is one of two facilities affected. Group camping will no longer be available at Dundo, so group sites have been added at Loft Mountain Campground at mile 79.5. The picnic grounds will remain open; however due to the lack of water, fires of any kind, including charcoal are prohibited. There is a vault toilet at Dundo.

Loft Mountain (mile 79.5), Big Meadows (mile 51), and Mathews Arm (mile 22.2) Campgrounds will all have reservable group sites for the 2024 season. Reservations can be made at recreation.gov.

South River Picnic Grounds at mile 62.5 is also affected. The picnic grounds will remain open, but fires are prohibited due to the lack of water. There is a vault toilet at South River.

More: Photos from Natural Bridge Zoo warrant execution: Trial Day Three

More: Daylight saving time is coming. How are you preparing?

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Water safety concerns affect visitor amenities in Shenandoah National Park