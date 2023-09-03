Water safety tips for Labor Day Weekend

TechCrunch

First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”