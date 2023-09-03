Water safety tips for Labor Day Weekend
The unofficial end of Summer may be upon us but it's still important to keep safety measures in mind. Teodora Mitov reports.
The unofficial end of Summer may be upon us but it's still important to keep safety measures in mind. Teodora Mitov reports.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Audi Q6 E-Tron electric SUV's interior revealed at the Munich Motor Show with big screens and fancy ambient lighting.
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
Snag a Dyson stick vacuum for $140 off, a 58" smart TV for under $300 and lots of other discounted goodies this holiday weekend.
You can't ignore 25,000 five-star reviews.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
Space tech, while one of the most complex and costly endeavors, provides enormous opportunity to advance humankind. The Space Stage agenda covers a lot of parsecs — the role of American public- and private-sector partnerships; venture capital’s unease with the U.S. Defense Department; quantum and espionage; AI and warfare and more.
Mercedes is launching OTA entertainment updates for 700,000 vehicles worldwide. Dolby Atmos, YouTube, and NewsFlash among the features coming to U.S. cars.
The deal has a reported max value of $91.8 million.
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
InvestFest, a two-day financial festival, brought in big-time business headliners, focused on financial lessons, and frankly made financial education fun.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Mortgage rates above 7% further exacerbate the nation’s affordability crisis, with many would-be buyers staying on the sidelines.
A 1991 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission and 204k miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Both teams are headed to the quarterfinals.
The company, which recently raised $3 million in a funding round led by RET Ventures, wants to give landlords insight into applicants’ behavior — and not just their three-figure credit score. The Buy with Prime feature allows online consumers the option to purchase their items using the store payment method in their Amazon wallet when processing payments through Shopify’s checkout .