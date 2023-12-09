Water samples now show ‘no health risk’ in Wichita creek after spill spiked E. coli level

Water samples of Four Mile Creek in northeast Wichita now show “no health risk” after equipment failures on Dec. 2 sent roughly 1.7 million gallons of sewage into the creek, spiking the level of E. coli.

“Water samples show no health risk associated with this stream,” the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday afternoon. “KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.”

On Tuesday, Wichita Public Works and Utilities Director Gary Janzen said there was “no public health risk expected (for the public or anyone walking or living near the creek) but residents are being urged to stay out of the creek and pond areas and keep their pets away from the water.”

He didn’t expect any impact to wildlife.

A Dec. 2 pump failure at a sewer lift station west of North 127th Street East, near Founder Circle, caused a manhole to overflow and pour into Four Mile Creek, near the Redbud Path. Additionally, an alert system didn’t go off when the water rose to a high level.

Both problems have been fixed, the city said.

A resident reported reported the overflow of sewage Sunday morning. The water was tested that day. The results came back Monday showing elevated levels of E. coli.