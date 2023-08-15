Water, sanitary services restored at Trotwood apartment complex after building condemned

A Trotwood apartment complex building now has water after leaks and sewage backup caused the building to be condemned — but some residents aren’t keen on moving back in yet.

Late last month residents at a building in Kensington Apartment Complex in Trotwood had to leave their homes after the city shut off their water.

The City said they found leaking pipes and sewage problems in the building.

Now, management has been working on repairs and the water is back on, but some residents still think it’s not safe to return home.

“The rug is so saturated with sewage, you can’t clean it,” Brenda Middleton said.

Middleton has lived in the building since 2009.

She returned to her apartment not to move back in, but to pack more things up.

Middleton saw the number of repairs done in the last few weeks and watched as inspectors restored water and sewage.

She said her apartment is still not liveable, saying it is a health hazard.

She said management sent rug cleaners to her apartment but she doesn’t feel like they did an adequate job.

“We have a commitment from management that they will continue to do the repairs,” Max Fuller said.

Fuller is Trotwood’s code enforcement supervisor.

He confirmed management did have contractors repair the building’s water and sewer lines, but still has work to do in three units impacted.

Middleton isn’t sure if her apartment is one of the three units that still need to be worked on, but at this point said it doesn’t matter.

“I wouldn’t move back in here, I wouldn’t recommend anybody to move back into this building,” she said.

Work continues on the buildings impacted.

The timeline to move people back in is in the hands of apartment managers.







