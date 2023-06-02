Water scarcity issues expected to escalate rapidly across Scotland

Water scarcity across Scotland is expected to escalate quickly, the nation's environment agency has warned.

With little rain forecast in the next few weeks, most of the country has been put on early warning.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the issue was most acute around Loch Maree in Wester Ross.

However, large parts of north west and southern and central Scotland have also been raised to alert status after a spell of warm, dry weather.

Sepa issues water scarcity reports every week throughout the summer months.

The latest one shows only one small section of the north east of Scotland in normal conditions.

Hot summer

The situation is being monitored closely to see if any restrictions need to be put in place.

Farmers and golf courses have been asked to only use the water they need especially if taking it from small burns or rivers.

Sepa said settled weather was expected to dominate across Scotland throughout June while the outlook for the rest of the summer suggested there was "double the likelihood" of it being hotter than normal.

Scottish Water has also called upon on people to use water as efficiently as possible in homes and gardens in order to help protect water supplies.

It said it was working to ensure its systems could cope with demand.