West Des Moines police arrest man for 'fictitious' tip on dumped body in pond

West Des Moines police arrested a man after he called in a fictitious report about a dead body being dumped in a pond behind the city's library.

Police received the tip around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Heintz. Water rescue crews immediately responded to the pond behind the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway.

Officials search the pond behind the West Des Moines Public Library, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after receiving a tip that a body my have been left there overnight, in West Des Moines.

A water rescue team from the West Des Moines Fire Department and a sonar crew from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources searched the water for about two hours without finding a body.

Police arrested a 36-year-old West Des Moines man after concluding their search, charging him with third-degree harassment.

"Detectives determined this crime to be a fictitious report, and no evidence was discovered to indicate a death had occurred," Heintz wrote in a news release.

