West Des Moines police arrest man for 'fictitious' tip on dumped body in pond
West Des Moines police arrested a man after he called in a fictitious report about a dead body being dumped in a pond behind the city's library.
Police received the tip around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Heintz. Water rescue crews immediately responded to the pond behind the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway.
A water rescue team from the West Des Moines Fire Department and a sonar crew from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources searched the water for about two hours without finding a body.
Police arrested a 36-year-old West Des Moines man after concluding their search, charging him with third-degree harassment.
"Detectives determined this crime to be a fictitious report, and no evidence was discovered to indicate a death had occurred," Heintz wrote in a news release.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tip of dumped body sparks search of pond near West Des Moines library