Water, sewer bill assistance program extended

Dec. 18—The Linda County Water District announced on Monday that a state water and sewer bill assistance program has been extended through March 2024.

Officials encourage eligible residents to apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program for help paying their current or past-due water and sewer bills.

Initially established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the water assistance program is designed to support financially struggling low-income households to settle outstanding water bills. The program was slated to end in fall this year, but recently received a federal extension to last through March 31, 2024.

"With the (Low Income Household Water Assistance Program) extension, more low-income households can find relief from water and sewer costs," Linda County Water District General Manager Brian Davis said in a statement. "While we are pleased the program has been extended, it's crucial to note that funding is limited, and assistance is granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents are encouraged not to delay their applications. We urge eligible individuals and families to seize this opportunity for financial assistance."

According to the water district, thousands of low-income Linda residents have already received substantial financial support from the program.

Households with an income below 60% of the state median income and households that are already enrolled in assistance programs like CalFresh or CalWORKS are eligible for water and sewer bill assistance.

Residents can apply online at www.csd.ca.gov/WaterBill.