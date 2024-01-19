Water shortages in Arkansas prompt calls to stop dripping faucets

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. – Dripping the faucets during a freezing week like this is a good idea, right? Not in some places apparently. Water departments across Arkansas have started asking people to stop the precaution.

The conservation request extends to many places under boil orders by the Arkansas Department of Health. Sparkman in Dallas County listed “high water demands” as their sole reason. Thursday, Thorton, Arkansas, issued a boil order after a plea Tuesday for citizens to terminate the trickle fell on too many deaf ears.

“Some of them say well I can pay a water bill cheaper than I can pay a plumber, which is true, but it still makes it difficult on the water operators whether in Thorton, Arkansas or Little Rock, Arkansas,” Thorton’s water operator Randy Burke said.

Burke explained his town’s water supply has started to run dry here because it can’t match the constant demand. He explained that normally about 79,000 gallons of water are used in 24 hours. Right now, customers are using 110,000 to 120,000 gallons. The community has two 50,000-gallon tanks, and both are empty.

Even though there is snow and melting water everywhere to be seen, Becky Howard stated there is not a drop to drink.

“It was kind of brown yesterday, so I even stopped boiling it,” Howard said.

The message to stop her faucets from dripping is not easy for Howard. Her home is over 150 years old, and the plumbing system shows its age too. She stated their pipes froze, moreover burst, each of the last three years.

Put in a tough situation, she’s choosing a dangerous drip potentially drying the town out.

“That’s more important to me because even with my grandson helping last year, it was $600 hit to get one pipe fixed, so I drip the pipes,” Howard admitted.

Howard is using water bottles where she can for the other needs, she and the others in her home have. Howard has not left their homes all week either due to the weather.

“I’m not going to risk a fall or wrecking my truck. I’m just not going to do it,” Howard said.

So, with no good choice, towns are doing their best to deliver water in any way they can. Both a local food pantry and the Calhoun County judge donated water to the Thorton community Thursday. They are available at the fire station.

The fire department delivered some cases to the doorsteps of those unable to leave their homes.

“We’ve got to have it to survive,” Burke said.

Some places facing water shortages cut water off temporarily out of necessity Thursday morning. The city of Rose Bud in White County shared:

“Our friends at Mountain Top Water want everyone in the Hopewell, Rose Bud City, and East Rose Bud areas to know that they will be shutting the water off in sections for an unknown amount of time in order to conserve water during these frigid temperatures. When the water comes back on they are asking for everyone to boil their water before consuming for an unknown amount of time at this moment. We will update this post when more information becomes available.”

“I really don’t want to single out a section of town and do that to them, but if that’s what we have to do I’m going to do it,” Burke said.

The list of other communities asking people to conserve or boil water span every corner of the state, and it is changing frequently. Increased usage isn’t the only cause. Bursts in some water systems have decreased water supply.

Burke thinks that could be a problem in their main well too. A well inspector diagnosed the towns well and will be conducting a repair Friday morning Burke hopes could fix the town’s water supply problem.

