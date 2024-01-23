Water shut off in west Topeka area due to water main break

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials are warning locals of a water main break in west Topeka on Tuesday morning.

The City of Topeka posted to social media at 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 23 that it is monitoring a water main break at SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. The Utilities Department is working on the situation.

How to help fight the pothole problems in Topeka

The City of Topeka asks motorists to avoid this area for the time being while the break is repaired. Water had to be shut off quickly due to the severity of this break and it is expected to impact area businesses. If your water was shut off and you weren’t notified, you are encouraged to contact the city’s Customer Service Center at 785-368-3111.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.