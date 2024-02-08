'Water is stilling coming in': Storm boosts Ventura County's reservoirs, leaves snow

No rainfall records were set with this week's massive storm, but Ventura County's totals moved up reservoir levels and expectations for a more normal rain year.

The rain varied from about 3 inches along the coast to 10 inches in the mountains during the five-day period ending at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Matilija Canyon clocked in with 9.69 inches.

Snow also capped local mountains from the system that passed through the region and Southern California.

On Thursday morning, Lake Piru was at 1,039.3 feet, up 13.6 feet from Sunday, said Murray McEachron, hydrologist supervisor at the United Water Conservation District in Oxnard. He said the lake is at 80% of capacity with 64,000 acre-feet of water — an increase of 14,000 acre-feet from the last storm.

"Water is still coming in. It's not like it's suddenly over," McEachron said. "We're still getting runoff."

Lake Casitas had 184,833 acre-feet of water Thursday morning, bringing the lake to 78% capacity, according to the Casitas Municipal Water District.

On Saturday, Lake Casitas had a water elevation of 541 feet and a volume of 175,058 acre feet, putting it at 74% capacity, said Tyron LaFay, Casitas' public affairs and conservation manager. On Oct. 1, the lake had a water elevation of 539 feet, a volume of 171,657 acre feet and 72% capacity, LaFay said.

The rain had tapered off as the week passed. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, less than half an inch of rain fell throughout Ventura County during the 12-hour period, said Rose Schoenfeld, a weather service meteorologist. Various forecasts call for a break in storms the rest of the week and next week.

“But it will be pretty chilly overnight for the next few days," Schoenfeld said.

She added highs will be the 50s throughout Ventura County. Lows will be in the low 40s, with the lowest temperatures inland, she said. The forecast for Ojai calls for lows in the upper 30s.

5-day rainfall totals:

Lake Piru: 8.55 inches

Thousand Oaks: 8.03

Fillmore: 7.14

Santa Paula: 6.72

Newbury Park: 6

Moorpark: 5.48

Ventura: 5.15

Ojai: 5.1

Simi Valley: 4.79

Oxnard Civic Center: 3.67

Silverstrand Beach: 3.39

Camarillo: 3.09

Totals are from the National Weather Service.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Storm drops 3 to 10 inches, boosts county's reservoirs