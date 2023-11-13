Water stolen from fire hydrant in southern York County: state police

Two individuals stole water from a fire hydrant in Hopewell Township last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened around 10:57 a.m. Oct. 13 at a hydrant located at Hickory Road and North Barrens Road, state police said. The victim is Stewartstown borough.

State police have developeed leads, and the investigation is ongoing, a news release states.

York County remains in a drought warning

York County remains in a drought warning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The York Water Company implemented mandatory water restrictions in mid-September.

Stewartstown, which purchases about half its water from the York Water Company, is requiring customers to follow the mandatory restrictions, according to Ira Walker, Jr., sewer/water supervisor for the borough and the borough's Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, the borough said it would be installing locking devices on some fire hydrants to prevent thefts. If the public sees anyone other than the fire department or the borough at a hydrant, they should call (717) 324-6521.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Water stolen from fire hydrant in Stewartstown amid water restrictions