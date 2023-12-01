Water Street Bar owner plans new wedding venue for vacant office on North Mayfair Road

A Milwaukee bar owner and his wife plan to open a wedding venue in a vacant office building on North Mayfair Road.

Ben Hebl, the owner of the Water Street pub Pourman’s, was granted a Minor Planned Unit Development Amendment to allow for an event space at 1441 N. Mayfair Road by the Wauwatosa Common Council Nov. 21.

Hebl did not immediately respond to a Journal Sentinel request for an interview.

Hebl and his wife Moriah Hebl plan to renovate the 7,500-square-foot space into a 100-to-200-person event space primarily used for weddings, according to their business proposal submitted to the city. The couple will lease the North Mayfair Road property from Mark and John Pentler of Uptown Motors, who own the vacant building.

The property is tucked away on a dead-end access road with a pond, tree canopy and greenery and has 95 parking spaces available for guests' use. Formerly the site of Assisted Living Pharmacy Service according to MapQuest, the building neighbors a Quick Lane Autobody shop.

The event space can be used from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with office hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city. The Hebls said in their proposal they plan to employee eight service staff members, two cleaners, a groundskeeper, a maintenance repair person and an event manager.

Ben Hebl submitted a venue space floor plan to the city of Wauwatosa for his plan to lease and renovate the vacant 1441 N. Mayfair Road building to create a wedding venue.

A venue space floor plan submitted to the Wauwatosa Planning Division shows plans to convert the building into an event hall with an adjacent sitting room and bar. Groom and bridal suites are planned for either side of a southeastern facing outdoor deck, according to the plan.

Under the conditional use permit granted by the council, Hebl must provide detailed costs of new construction, income and expense information and obtain any permits, including alcohol and health department licenses. Interior renovation costs are being quoted and assessed by the Oconomowoc-based Oliver Construction company, according to the proposal.

