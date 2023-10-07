Water supply dwindling, Bolivians gather at dam to pray for rain

Santiago Limachi and Sergio Limachi
·1 min read
0

By Santiago Limachi and Sergio Limachi

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Under a scorching sun, more than three hundred Bolivians on Friday marched to a dusty plain near the Incachaca dam that overlooks the city of La Paz, gathering to pray for rain and an end to a severe drought that has threatened their water supply.

The ten reservoirs that supply La Paz - one of the country's largest cities with about 2.2 million inhabitants - only contain 135 days of water combined, Bolivia's state-owned water company EPSAS has warned.

Hoisting umbrellas to stave off the heat, women wearing traditional bowler hats and colorful skirts walked alongside young men playing drums and native flutes.

Once there, they knelt, praying in Aymara, Quechua as well as Spanish, their eyes tightly closed with hands extended to the heavens.

"We have come to the summit to cry out for rain," said Susana Laruta, a member of a local evangelical Christian church.

Without significant rainfall, the high-altitude city's water supplies will be exhausted by February. The rainy season is due to start in December but the latest forecasts are not encouraging.

Only scarce rain is expected due to the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, the national meteorological agency has said.

El Nino, a warming of water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, is linked to extreme weather conditions.

"Climate change is what's provoking these changes," said Bernardo Vedia, a local Methodist bishop.

"That's why we've come here to join together in prayer to call out to God so that rain will fall over the earth," he said.

(Reporting by Santiago Limachi and Sergio Limachi; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return, Jonathan Taylor's status still unknown

    Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.

  • Artists across industries are strategizing together around AI concerns

    As creative industries grapple with AI’s explosion into every artistic medium at once, separate calls from artists warning the world to take action before it’s too late are starting to converge. From fake Drake songs to stylized Instagram profile pictures, art conjured with newly sophisticated AI tools is suddenly ubiquitous — and so are conversations about how to rein in the technology before it does irrevocable harm to creative communities. This week, digital rights organization Fight for the Future partnered with music industry labor group United Musicians and Allied Workers to launch #AIdayofaction, a campaign that calls on Congress to block corporations from obtaining copyrights on music and other art made with AI.

  • 23andMe user data breached in credential-stuffing attack

    23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.

  • Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara undergoes Tommy John surgery, will miss all of 2024 season

    The former Cy Young winner went under the knife Friday.

  • Trump legal news brief: Judge Cannon pauses deadlines in documents case, handing Trump a reprieve

    Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.

  • OpenAI said to be considering developing its own AI chips

    Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.

  • NASA will reveal what OSIRIS-REx brought back from asteroid Bennu on Wednesday

    NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.

  • Mark Wahlberg used to wake up at 2:30 a.m. He says the response to his early morning gym routine was 'blown out of proportion.'

    The 52-year-old actor has adjusted his schedule slightly to wake up at 3:30am instead.

  • Amazon's first internet satellite launch was a success

    Amazon's Project Kuiper is has launched its first two internet satellite prototypes. It plans to gather real-world data from the mission ahead of launching production in 2024.

  • Electric seaglider startup Regent takes flight with $60M in new funding

    Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.

  • Watch Amazon's Project Kuiper launch first satellites into space

    The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.

  • Fantasy Hockey: 2023-24 Draft Rankings

    Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!

  • This popular Philips air fryer is down to $80 in an Invite-only Deal for Prime Members

    'Changed my life,' says a fan.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.

  • SBF Trial: The latest updates from the FTX collapse’s courtroom drama

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.

  • 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

    With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.

  • Bolt CEO discusses company moving on after SEC probe

    One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.

  • Humans can’t resist breaking AI with boobs and 9/11 memes

    The AI industry is progressing at a terrifying pace, but no amount of training will ever prepare an AI model to stop people from making it generate images of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog. Both Meta and Microsoft’s AI image generators went viral this week for responding to prompts like “Karl marx large breasts” and fictional characters doing 9/11. It’s powered by Llama 2, Meta’s new collection of AI models that the company claims is as “helpful” as ChatGPT, and Emu, Meta’s foundational model for image generation.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 75% ahead of Prime Day

    Snap up an Echo Dot for over 50% off, a set of pillows for $70 off and a whole lot more.

  • Google, Apple face fines in South Korea for breaching in-app billing rules

    According to the KCC statement, the two Big Tech giants abused market dominance to force local app developers to use their in-app payment methods rather than competitors’ payment systems and unfairly delayed app reviews to enforce the specific billing system. The commission informed Google and Apple of the implementation of corrective measures to promote fair competition in the app store marketplace. The watchdog also mentioned in the statement that Apple discriminatorily charged commissions to domestic app developers in South Korea.