As water table lowers, Tehran and much of Iran are slowly sinking

Omid Khazani and Nabih Bulos
·6 min read
This frame grab from video taken on Jan. 8, 2019, shows fissure in the land caused by drought and excessive water pumping, in Malard, west of Tehran, Iran. Fissures appear along roads, while massive holes open up in the countryside, their gaping maws a visible sign from the air of something Iranian authorities now openly acknowledge: The area around the capital Tehran is literally sinking. (AP Photo)
A 2019 land fissure caused by drought and excessive water pumping in Malard, west of Tehran, is a sign that the area around Iran's capital is literally sinking. (Associated Press)

Pari Rahmanian and her daughters were sitting down to dinner in her brother’s third-floor apartment in south Tehran when the ground began to move.

“There was just this rumbling sound. I raced to my daughters to get them out. I was sure it was an earthquake,” Rahmanian, 47, said. When she got to the hallway she realized what actually was happening: The building was settling in shifting soil.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Rahmanian said of the structure, which authorities deemed unsafe to reenter. “It’s no joke. You lose everything you have in seconds.”

The Rahmanian family had become victims last winter of land subsidence — the sudden sinking of the ground, usually due to water depletion — a growing crisis threatening Tehran’s 13 million residents and, increasingly, a problem across Iran, experts say.

Officials and outside experts have long linked subsidence in Tehran to over-extraction of groundwater, with the falling water levels causing the soil to shift and settle in many neighborhoods and at the airport.

"The disaster is rooted in the fact that 4 billion cubic meters of water are annually extracted from 50,000 wells, a third of which are illegal," Mohsen Tabatabei, an official with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told local reporters in June.

“We’re seeing it [subsidence] in 30 out of the 31 provinces. Most major plains, let's say 450 of 609, are in critical condition,” Mostafa Fadaeifard, who heads flood assessment operations at the Iranian National Committee on Large Dams, said in an interview.

The problem is particularly acute in the capital and its environs, said Alireza Shahidi, director of Iran’s Geographical Survey and Mineral Exploration.

"In some countries, one inch of subsidence is considered a catastrophe,” Shahidi said in a May interview with the state-run Iranian Students News Agency. “Unfortunately, we have recorded ... 14 inches in the Greater Tehran region.”

By comparison, in Florida's Surfside, where a condo collapse killed 98 people in late June, scientists put the subsidence rate at 0.08 inches. (Subsidence is thought to be one of the contributing factors to the tragedy.)

The spike in subsidence here has accompanied a sharp increase in water scarcity, itself a result of climate change as well as a poorly maintained water management system.

“We’ve lost 30% of renewable water resources over the last four decades, meaning 35 to 40 billion cubic meters,” Fadaeifard said.

In June, the National Water & Sewage Co. classified some 210 cities as “water stressed.”

“This phenomenon will swallow people's houses, lands and the country’s infrastructure,” Fadaeifard said.

For months now, protests over escalating water and power shortages have erupted in Khuzestan, the oil-rich province in the country’s southwest where temperatures regularly top 123 degrees. Khuzestan is known for its rivers, but many are now drying out due to climate change and overuse.

Similar demonstrations mushroomed all over the country in recent days, often spurring a deadly response from the government, activist groups claim. Amnesty International said security personnel used live ammunition, killing at least eight people in seven cities between July 15 and 23.

With conditions increasingly untenable, those who can afford it are escaping Iran’s hotter provinces to more temperate areas by the Caspian Sea in the north; others have emigrated to Turkey, adding to the eight-fold increase in the last two years of Iranians purchasing property there.

“Thousands of people, especially from Isfahan, have flocked to the north,” said Moqaddam, a real estate agent based in the resort city of Kelardasht, a stone’s throw from Iran’s northern shore on the Caspian. He gave only his last name for reasons of privacy.

“The price of land has quadrupled here,” he said, adding that illegal deforestation had also increased so developers could build more housing.

The backdrop to the crisis is four decades of Iran’s hostility with the U.S., and the devastating effect of Washington’s sanctions on the country’s economy. With fears of all-out war on their mind, senior officials at the highest levels of government aimed for self-sufficiency, driving a massive food security program that has exhausted underground water resources in this arid country.

The massive agricultural expansion has resulted in roughly 90% of Iran’s total water consumption being used for agricultural purposes. Around 80% of that is drawn from underground aquifers, depleting them at a rate many times over the world average, officials say. Many have turned to illegal wells, with some 30,000 in the capital alone.

Sanctions exacerbated an already bad situation, crippling investment in modernizing the agricultural sector, even as the government pushed more people into farming as the cheapest, easiest way to create jobs for a besieged economy; a “suicidal mistake,” said Jaber Khadivi, an engineer and head of an irrigation-systems startup.

“Unstable agricultural development has been a lurking issue for many years, but its mushrooming effect has surprised officials today,” Khadivi said. “The government has long ignored the fact that Iran's arid climate and poorly efficient farming sector cannot fit in 5 or 6 million farmers.”

Khadivi also blamed authorities for failing to invest in desalination plants, an integrated cloud-seeding program or smart valves that can measure excessive or illegal water consumption. Instead, the government has doubled down on water management strategies that ignore the country’s changing realities.

Over the last 40 years, for example, authorities have built dozens of dams — Iran now has some 192 of them — to mitigate water shortages. But in the desert climate, a lot of that water evaporates.

The problem is likely to get worse, with projections that temperatures will rise by more than 4 degrees over the next 40 years while precipitation falls by around 35%.

For people whose property is damaged by subsidence, there is little option but to move. That’s what happened to Rahmanian's brother; Tehran city officials evacuated all 10 families in the apartment building and demolished it.

Many other cases go unreported, with owners reluctant to inform authorities so as to avoid having their property torn down.

In 2019, horrible cracks began to appear in the office of Ahmad Reza, a 52-year-old business manager in a one-story building along the capital’s main shopping thoroughfare.

“Our building had slanted a few inches westward,” he said.

Authorities announced subway construction had damaged some structures in the neighborhood. Reza called a government friend who said subsidence could have also been a cause. Pursuing the issue further could have resulted in the building being torn down.

“I didn't want that happen so I resorted to a private company to fix it.”

So far, the repairs have held up, he said.

“It hasn’t got worse for two years now,” he said. “I have my fingers crossed."

Special correspondent Khazani reported from Tehran and staff writer Bulos from Beirut.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll triples to more than 300 in recent China flooding

    More than 300 people died in recent flooding in central China, authorities said Monday, three times the previously announced toll. The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing.

  • Rising gasoline prices signal trouble for climate change action

    Cutting oil production before we cut our demand for oil could undermine much of the progress that needs to be made on climate change.Why it matters: If companies cut back on producing oil but consumers don’t cut back on consuming it, demand will exceed supply and prices will shoot up. That’s bad for our pocketbooks and risks the transition to cleaner energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: This appears to be the

  • Analysis: Iran strikes hard-line pose ahead of new president

    Once a protégé of Iran's supreme leader is sworn in as president this week, hard-liners will control all parts of the Islamic Republic's civilian government. Given the brinkmanship over its accelerating nuclear program and the West alleging that Tehran launched a fatal drone attack targeting an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, one might think that had already happened. Iran's inauguration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday represents the last stop in a slow slide from the hopes that the 2015 nuclear deal would open the Islamic Republic to the West.

  • Here’s Why China Could Be Sucked Into the ‘Graveyard of Empires’

    Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty ImagesAs the U.S. brings its long war in Afghanistan to a close, the Chinese government this week hosted a Taliban delegation in the port city of Tianjin. Chinese diplomats extended to the Afghan delegation warm hospitality, flattering words, and signs of an apparent willingness to play a greater role in Afghanistan going forward.Personally, I feel that the U.S. stance toward China has sometimes been more hostile than is helpful in recent years. But, passing the baton on

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Sharks fleeing toxic red tide take refuge in Florida canal

    Lemon, blacktip, bonnethead and nurse sharks retreat from sea as state struggles to contain pollution problemFlorida red tide: is fertilizer plant spill making it worse? Bonnethead sharks were among the species seen in the Florida canal. Photograph: Mark Conlin/Alamy Hundreds of coastal sharks have taken refuge in a Florida canal, apparently to escape the effects of a toxic red tide outbreak killing hundreds of tons of marine animals. Residents of Buttonwood Harbor, on Longboat Key, recorded unu

  • Letters to the Editor: Is white privilege behind the rage at vaccine resisters?

    Readers discussed Erika Smith's column on the reasons for Black mistrust of medical authority and vaccine resistance.

  • Column One: In drought-plagued northern Mexico, tens of thousands of cows are starving to death

    Sonora is the cattle capital of Mexico. But prolonged drought is killing off the herds.

  • Bolsonaro backers push for change to Brazil's voting system

    Government supporters rallied in several Brazilian cities on Sunday to call for changes in the country's electronic voting system, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro says is not trustworthy. Bolsonaro has increasingly insisted on the adoption of printed ballots that can be audited, a mixed system in which electronic urns would also print out receipts that can be counted if any result are challenged. In a video projected to demonstrators in Brasilia, Bolsonaro repeated a warning that elections will not be held next year "if they are not clean and democratic."

  • Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor

    The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt. At the Tokyo Olympics, Marcell Jacobs is The World's Fastest Man. “I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what’s happening," Jacobs said.

  • With Time Ticking Down, Hope Is Waning for a Climate Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- When India failed to show up at climate talks in London last week, the meeting’s British hosts took it as a snub. It was also a stark reminder of how hard it’s going to be for diplomats to pull the global climate back from the brink of disaster, with less than three months to go before the next round of high-stakes negotiations.The climate meeting in London wasn’t the only recent example of underlying problems. Just two days earlier, an all-night meeting of Group of 20 ministers i

  • King implies Russians 'should not be here' because of doping

    American swimmer Lilly King doubled down on criticism of Russian athletes hours after the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said his teams' medals are the “best answer” to critics who questioned why the country is allowed to compete following doping scandals. “There are a lot of people here that should not be here,” said King, who won a silver and a bronze medal in Tokyo. King made her statements seated next to Ryan Murphy, another U.S. swimmer who seemed to take aim this week at a country that has repeatedly run afoul of doping rules.

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Simone Biles withdrew from the floor exercise event final at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday and will make a decision later this week on the one remaining event she is qualified for, USA Gymnastics said, adding "we're all behind you, Simone." Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/gymnastics-biles-out-team-event-can-still-get-medal-2021-07-27 on Tuesday, citing mental health issues, and has since withdrawn for all the other competitions she was eligible for, except the beam, which takes place on Tuesday. "Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on beam," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter.

  • Comeback Victory! MyKayla Skinner Wins Silver in Tokyo After Stepping in for Simone Biles

    "I am so proud of her!" MyKayla Skinner's coach Lisa Spini tells PEOPLE

  • Tunisian leader: Young are paid to migrate, harm Europe ties

    Tunisia's leader claimed Sunday that some desperate youths are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within and hurt its ties with Europe. President Kais Saied made the remarks during a stroll down the iconic Avenue Bourguiba, the main axis in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, a week after firing the prime minister and other top officials and freezing parliament. Many fear Tunisia's fragile democracy is in danger without a clear map of how the president plans to restore democracy.

  • DaBaby's Lollapalooza Gig Canceled After His Comments About LGBTQ+ Community

    Rapper DaBaby will not perform at the 2021 Lollapalooza music festival after all. His scheduled headlining set was canceled last-minute amid controversy over his recent homophobic comments.

  • 'These skills will keep you alive': Survivalist schools see surge amid climate crisis

    "If something breaks down, if the grid drops out, all of this modern technology fails us instantaneously," instructor Shane Hobel said. "These skills will keep you alive — period."

  • Former Laker Pau Gasol giving it one more try, playing for Spain in Olympics

    Portland kept former Laker Pau Gasol as an assistant coach after he injured his ankle. He still wanted to play, so he joined Spain's Olympic team.

  • Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

    The governor has vowed not to institute further lockdowns or mask mandates.

  • Betting on Bruins? Maple Leafs snatch Kase, Ritchie from bargain bin

    Low-risk, potentially solid rewards?