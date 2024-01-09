Water taxis could bridge gap for commuters during Alexandra Bridge reconstruction

The Alexandra Bridge is currently closed to motorists until fall 2024 in order to allow

The federal government is considering extending the city's water taxi season to help commuters cross the Ottawa River when reconstruction on the Alexandra Bridge begins, but some locals and officials are questioning how that would work.

According to the NCC's website, the bridge that stretches between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., is reaching the end of its service life, and is due for a replacement, which is expected to start in 2028.

It's in part why Luc Cote, co-owner of Water Taxi Eh?, expanded his Toronto-based water transportation service to the capital last year. He saw a major opportunity down the line.

"We would hope that we would be the provider when the bridge comes down or during the deconstruction and construction phase," Cote said.

"My opinion is logistically we wouldn't be capable and it would probably be a substantial investment if at all possible," in order to expand the water taxi season, Cote said.

Luc Cote, co-owner of Water Taxi Eh?, says he doesn't think it is logistically capable to expand the water taxi season, and would likely be a substantial investment. (Igor Chernets/Submitted by Luc Cote)

In its project summary, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) writes that it's looking at expanding the water taxi season, which currently runs from May to Oct., by using a de-icing system on the Ottawa river.

It would also expand the water network with boats shuttling from docks near the Canadian Museum of History on the Quebec side, and the Rideau Canal locks in Ottawa.

Cote isn't convinced PSPC's plans for water taxis in the winter will work.

"It would have to be a dedicated boat that could carry passengers and break ice," Cote said. "It has to be a big boat. It can't be little passenger boats."

There's "no way" the small, 12 passenger occupancy water taxis his company operates would work, he added.

Thousands of drivers use the bridge daily

It's not only the kind of the boat that needs to be considered, but also the capacity.

Before its year-long closure that began in Oct. of 2023, roughly 13,300 vehicles drove across the Alexandra Bridge every day, according to a 2017 City of Ottawa traffic study. Pedestrians and cyclists accounted for about 33 per cent of the bridge's users.

The Alexandra Bridge is one of five bridges motorists can take to cross the Ottawa River in the National Capital Region, and is highly trafficked.

Emily Kells, an Ottawa resident who uses the bridge almost daily, said she can't see herself using a water taxi while the bridge is under construction — which could last for at least seven years.

Emily Kells lives in Ottawa, but commutes to Hull regularly to visit her partner. It's a walk she enjoys doing and doesn't imagine she'll use a water taxi instead when the bridge is under reconstruction.

Emily Kells lives in Ottawa, but commutes to Hull in Gatineau, Que. regularly to visit her partner. It's a walk she enjoys doing, and says she doesn't imagine she'll use a water taxi instead when the bridge is under reconstruction. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"I used to live in Victoria, so I'm familiar with water taxis. It seems more like a tourist thing than a practical thing," Kells said, adding her first thought is, "how would that work in the winter time?"

Those details are still being finetuned as the bridge reconstruction project is in the planning and design stages. The PSPC's report added that "seasonal limitations will be essential to tailoring the appropriate mitigation" when it comes to the use of water taxis or other transportation methods.

PSPC did not respond to CBC's request for comment by deadline.

Bridge construction aims to be complete in 2032

City councillors on both sides of the Ottawa River have varying concerns.

Ottawa's Rideau-Vanier councillor Stéphanie Plante isn't opposed to the taxi boat idea. Her concerns for the bridge's transportation between the two sides go beyond that.

"Our long-term focus here is to try to create safe spaces for people who want to use alternative modes of transit, not just their car and we'll see how that goes. I haven't seen the plans," Plante said.

People walk along the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on Nov. 22, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People walk along the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que. Before it was closed to motorists in Oct. of 2023, thousands of drivers would cross the bridge daily. (Ian Black/CBC)

Steve Moran, Hull-Wright councillor, said he also hasn't seen the plans.

"I'm not entirely convinced yet at this point that we have to deconstruct the bridge. We're still waiting on the full heritage report on what is the value of it," Moran said.

"We're also waiting on a report for the regional transport and how we move people from one side of this river to the other and how we do it in a sustainable way," he said.

Moran adds that water taxis are interesting, but likely not the full solution.

The Alexandra Bridge construction is set to start in 2028, and is expected to be complete in 2032.