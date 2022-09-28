Water Valley man caught with stolen gun in Oxford

Sep. 27—OXFORD — Police patrolling the Oxford Square apprehended a Yalobusha County man with a stolen firearm.

Oxford police were conducting foot patrols around the downtown area on Saturday, Sept. 24, when they encountered and individual who appeared to be trying to conceal a weapon. Law enforcement officials say officers approached the man and located a firearm. When they checked, police discovered the gun had been reported stolen out of Grenada.

Christopher Hall, 23, of Water Valley, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.

