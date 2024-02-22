The water and vibe on this Florida island can rival the Caribbean. How to experience it

The bone-white, sugary sand whistles underneath my bare feet as I walk along Bean Point, a secluded broad beach dotted with dunes and tucked away on the northern tip of Anna Maria Island. It’s 7:30 in the evening, and everyone is already in position for the big show.

Most have settled into beach chairs, their cameras ready with anticipation. Children are zig-zagging through the sand, gripping sweating ice cream cones from nearby Two Scoops. Others are still soaking waist-deep in the gentle, warm waters of the Gulf, or casting their nets in hopes of catching dinner.

Everyone is there to celebrate the fiery ball that’s seemingly taking its time sinking into the horizon. No one is in a hurry, and the sunset only becomes more dramatic as the sky darkens.

Island Charm

On laidback Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile barrier island on Florida’s West Coast and a four-hour drive from Miami, you’re encouraged (maybe even forced) to slow down. You won’t find chain restaurants, towering condos and mega hotels — buildings are no taller than three stories — and the preferred transportation are bikes, golf carts or a free trolley, which is perfectly acceptable since the speed limit is 35.

The area boasts some of the best beaches in Florida, many of which few people know about, and that’s exactly how the locals like it.

The powdery sand and ridiculously clear turquoise waters take your breath away, prompting the question, “Is this the Caribbean, or Florida?” You can visit a different scenic beach every day, each with its own personality and abundant wildlife. At times, it feels like you’re floating in an aquarium. Shallow waters lead to sandbars; and dolphins make frequent appearances.

Paint a Picture of Relaxation

Unleash your inner artist at the Shiny Fish Emporium, a charming local boutique where where travelers can also enjoy activities like painting sand dollars.

When you’re done with the sun, stroll the crushed seashell walkways of Pine Avenue sprinkled with coastal chic boutiques, art galleries and cafes.

A favorite is the adorable Shiny Fish Emporium, a store filled with elegant and unique treasures, where you can forget everything for a few hours as you paint a sand dollar. Surrounded by inspiration — think 1950s Palm Beach glam — gather around the table to bring your sand dollar to life with an array of paint colors and the sweet owners will “sugar” it with glitter.

Whether you’re Lilly-obsessed or just looking for a beachy coverup, dress or swimsuit, don’t miss locally-owned shops like Pink & Navy and the Island Cabana.

Head in to Pink & Navy for beach-inspired looks that can go from gazing at sunrises on the shore to sunsets and romantic dinners.

Continue your relaxation with Kathleen D Sailing Catamarans to sprawl out on the trampoline under the sun and sails, hunt for dolphins, or catch the sunset from the water. There are several piers meant for leisurely strolls or reeling in a big catch (with plenty of restaurants that’ll cook what you hook), including the historic Anna Maria City Pier which presents postcard-worthy views. A group of manatees stuck their noses out of the water to greet us one sunny day.

Eat Like a Local

Dessert at The Donut Experiment is a hole lot of fun.

Those in the know flock to The Donut Experiment to create their own cake doughnuts fresh from the fryer. Choose from icings like chocolate and maple, and then pile on toppings from bacon to candy. My advice: Order a dozen as they’re small-ish and once you bite into a hot doughnut, you’ll want to devour another.

Another popular spot is Ginny’s & Jane E’s, a cafe that doubles as a boutique filled with funky art and antiques. Go for a massive cinnamon roll or sticky pecan bun smothered in gooey goodness.

Enjoy the lively ambience and sea-inspired menu items at Shore LBK.

A meal on Anna Maria is usually centers around the water and the sunset. At The Waterfront Restaurant near the City Pier, soak up the island breeze while noshing on a tropical salad or something from the sea.

For a true toes-in-the-sand experience, snag a beachfront table at Beach House, a staple since the ‘90s with a focus on fresh seafood dishes and local produce.

Indulge in an al fresco meal overlooking the Intracoastal at sceney Shore LBK, where yachts tie-up at their 300-foot dock and the Moroccan-born chef splashes dishes with vibrant flavors.

Stay in Paradise

Your very own summer cottage awaits at Tradewinds Beach Resort.

Anna Maria offers a huge variety of vacation rentals, grand homes and old Florida-style cottages, many just steps from the water.

At Tradewinds Beach Resort, quaint one-bedroom cottages are swathed in colorful hues and covered in tangles of bright bougainvillea. The beach is directly across the street, dogs are welcome, there’s a private pool and a fishing dock that juts over Sarasota Bay.

If you’re seeking luxury, cross the bridge to swanky Longboat Key for a stay at Zota Beach Resort. A Caribbean vibe prevails with balconies overlooking pristine blue waters and a sprawling, zero-entry pool flanked by palm trees. Reserve a poolside or beachfront cabana for privacy and easy dips in the ocean.

Remember the name Anna Maria. Just don’t tell the locals you heard about it from us.