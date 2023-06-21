Water voles released at new wetland site near Bristol

Water voles have been released into a newly created wetland near Bristol in a bid to boost biodiversity.

The site at Hallen, south Gloucestershire, is part of a major project to strengthen flood defences along the Severn Estuary.

Eighty hectares of wetland have been incorporated into the Avonmouth Severnside Enterprise Area (ASEA).

Water voles are among the most endangered species in the UK but are a vital part of river ecosystems.

Their burrowing and feeding create conditions needed for a host of other animals and plants to thrive, say experts.

They have now disappeared from around 90% of places where they were once prevalent, according to the Wildlife Trusts, because of habitat loss and pollution.

The creatures are also heavily preyed upon by American mink, an invasive species originally brought to the UK for fur farming.

Before the 12 water voles moved into their new home in April, conservationists checked the area was free of the predators.

The team also checked ditches for resident water voles to avoid any competition with the newcomers.

All new arrivals were put in pens with straw and food on the first day to give them time to get used to their surroundings.

On the second day the pen was opened, with its entrance heaped with reeds to enable the voles to go in and out.

Follow-up surveys to monitor their progress will be carried out in coming months.

'Boost to nature'

The ASEA project is being built in partnership between South Gloucestershire Council, Bristol City Council and the Environment Agency.

As well as the new wetlands, concrete walls and flood gates are being constructed to protect 2,500 homes against rising sea levels.

Councillor Kye Dudd, city council cabinet member for climate, ecology, waste and energy, said: "I'm pleased we can play a part in helping [the water vole] population grow.

"We're committed to enhancing our natural environment and providing a huge boost to nature and wildlife projects such as this."

Councillor Louise Harris, South Gloucestershire's cabinet member for climate and nature emergency, said: "We want to protect and boost nature through our climate and nature emergency work and, as part of this ecology mitigation and flood defence project, we are ensuring that a thriving environment will be established for people and wildlife."

