Water, water everywhere … and not a drop to drink

The Governor’s office recently announced that the administration was going to lobby for $500,000,000 to create a ‘Strategic Water Reserve’ via the desalination of brackish water and water produced in the oilfield. The announcement was made during her attendance at the COP 28 climate conference in Dubai. It is a perfect example of the nonsense that develops from an administration high on propaganda and low on technical expertise.

Here’s why.

The first question that comes to mind when discussing desalination is what will happen to the constituents (mostly sodium chloride or salt) removed to create the fresh water. In southeast New Mexico, each gallon of oilfield produced water contains approximately 1 pound of salt. The announcement referenced 3% of 1.2 billion barrels or, again approximately, 100,000 barrels of water per day as the target volume. How much salt would need to be removed to generate this volume of fresh water you might ask? At 1 pound per gallon 100,000 barrels per day will yield 4.2 million pounds of salt. Let’s put this in terms of dump truck loads. If we assume the dump truck will haul around 10 cubic yards, the above volumes come to around 115 dump loads of salt every day. This certainly not a volume to cart off to your local land fill.

Where will the salt go? Moreover, what are the environmental implications for wherever we dump that enormous amount of salt?

Now to using the water to create ‘green energy’ or hydrogen. Desalination requires energy, around 2.7 KWH (1000 watt-hours) per gallon if the process utilizes evaporation, but similar amounts for any of the established processes. So, to begin, we have expended 11,340 MWH (1,000,000 watt-hours) of energy to create the fresh water. 1,400,000 KG (kilograms) of hydrogen are available in 100,000 barrels of our now fresh water but this has to be extracted by the process of electrolysis. The amount of energy expended in this stage is 87,500 MWH for a total energy expenditure of 98,840 MWH. At $0.03/KWH the total cost produce would be around $3,000,000. Now that we have over a million KG of hydrogen to work with, what might that be worth? As it turns out, 1 KG of hydrogen is good for around 33 KWH of electricity, this when utilized in a fuel cell. If we place the same $0.03/KWH on the value of the electricity generated we can utilize our 1,400,000 KG of hydrogen to produce power worth about $1,400,000.

The above economics do not include the cost of disposing of an impossible volume of salt, nor do they include the capital recovery that would be necessary to build all of the facilities to perform the actual processing. Every dollar we would pour into this loser yields less than $0.46 of actual value. Because of the required energy inputs, the process cannot be economic unless the value of a KWH goes negative, that is, unless the utility company starts paying you to heat and cool your home. The last time I looked at my electricity bill, that was certainly not the case.

Because the operational revenues are less than half the costs, there can never be a return on any of the investment and the program cannot sustain itself without an ongoing subsidy.

As usual with similar government special interest projects, the taxpayer will likely foot the bill.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Water, water everywhere … and not a drop to drink