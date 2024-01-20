Water woes: Why the health department wants you to avoid water in the St. Lucie River?

A bacteria advisory is in effect for the Roosevelt Bridge area, Leighton Park boat launch in Palm City, and the Stuart Sandbar near Sailfish Point, the Florida health department office in Martin County warned Friday.

Dangerously high levels of enteric bacteria were present. Few boaters chose to recreate at Stuart Sandbar because of low air temperatures over the weekend.

An osprey takes off from the Roosevelt Bridge towards the 49th annual Stuart Boat Show on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The show features over 205 local, national and international exhibitors displaying hundreds of boats in-water and on land. The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A “poor” bacteria-level ranking is 71 or more enterococcus per 100 milliliters of water. The level of bacteria measured in three of four Martin County water samples collected Jan. 16 was above the safe limit for human contact. The sampling locations measured:

Roosevelt Bridge — 1,445

Stuart Sandbar — 137

Leighton Park — 76

Sandsprit Park — 64

Only Sandsprit Park measured at safe levels.

Roosevelt Bridge bacteria sampling on Jan. 8 was 53 cfu (colony forming units). During summer months, heavy rainfall runoff can cause bacteria counts in the river to spike. The health department offered no explanation as to why this time.

Could there be a connection with the EF-0 tornado that crossed the St. Lucie River near North River Shores Monday? Or perhaps Army Corps dredging in the South Fork of the St. Lucie River stirring up the muck could be a contributing factor.

The bacteria advisory will remain in effect until results show consistent readings in the good range. The area was sampled again Jan. 18. Results will be reported early next week.

Enteric bacteria, a sign of fecal pollution, inhabit the intestinal tract of people and animals. The bacteria's presence in the water typically comes from pets, wildlife, livestock, human sewage and stormwater runoff, especially after heavy rains.

It can cause an upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes if touched or ingested, according to DOH.

For more information on the advisory go to Martin County Dept. of Health.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Health department: Don't touch water in the St. Lucie River this week