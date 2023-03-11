Waterbury drug store robbed at knifepoint

A CVS on West Main Street in Waterbury was allegedly robbed at knifepoint on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a CVS at 1279 West Main St. about 11:48 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

A 28-year-old man working at the store told police that a man came into the store and started shoplifting. When the worker confronted him, the shoplifter threatened him with a knife and pushed him away, police said.

The alleged shoplifter continued to steal from the store before running out, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, which was still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury police detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.