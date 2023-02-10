Waterbury lieutenant faces new weapons charge following DUI arrest for October off-duty crash

A Waterbury lieutenant, who is facing a DUI charge in connection with an off-duty crash last October, turned himself in Thursday on an arrest warrant for an additional weapons charge, police said.

Lt. David Balnis turned himself in at Waterbury Police Department headquarters and was served with the warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

On Oct. 30, 2022, Waterbury police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highland Avenue after 1 a.m. Responders located a pickup truck that had been traveling north on Highland Avenue before veering off the road and sideswiping a parked vehicle and a fence.

The driver of the truck, identified as Balnis, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

After a further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Balnis with a DUI. The additional warrant and charge were based on a review of the incident conducted by the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s office, police said.

Balnis posted a $25,000 bond on the weapons charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27. He remains on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.