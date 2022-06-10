Waterbury man arrested on assault, gun charges following 2021 manhunt in Southington

A Waterbury man was arrested for a 2021 shooting that led to a multi-day search near Rogers Orchard in Southington, police said.

State detectives arrested a Steven Texidor, 31 of Waterbury, for assault, gun and robbery charges at Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday morning, according to police.

Texidor was charged in connection to a shooting and suspected robbery on I-84 West near Exits 25 and 26 on June 25, 2021, according to the arrest warrant. He faces one count of criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Texidor and a friend were driving the victim to a bar in Waterbury from a bar in Southington, according to a statement from the victim in the arrest warrant. The victim stated that he was hit in the face with a gun. He stated he tried to fight back but was eventually shot in the abdomen and the vehicle stopped. He said that he was then kicked while on the ground before hearing sirens, and the two others ran off into the woods.

Troopers found the victim in the car alone and he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The vehicle had sustained damage consistent with impact with a concrete barrier, according to the arrest warrant.

Police shut down the Rogers Orchards area for days, searching on foot, by drone and helicopter for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. They shut down a portion of I-84, too.

Texidor was already at Waterbury court for an unrelated matter when detectives served him the arrest warrant, according to the release.

His bond was set at $250,000, and he was arraigned on the same day.