Waterbury man arrested for tampering with railroad tracks

Detectives arrested a Waterbury man for tampering with railroad tracks near Thomaston Avenue on June 3, according to a release from the Connecticut State Police.

Waterbury resident Jose Aquino, 63, was arrested on the scene and charged with first-degree damage to railroad property, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.

Detectives had previously investigated recurring damage to railroad tracks in multiple locations in Waterbury in late May, police said. The individual tampering with the tracks was unknown at the time, so detectives began surveillance in the area.

At 8 a.m. on June 3, the police observed a male tampering with the tracks near Thomaston Avenue and arrested him. The police later identified him as Aquino, police said.

Aquino posted a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in the Waterbury Superior Court on June 21, police said.