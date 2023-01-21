Waterbury man charged with murder in fatal shooting, held on $2 million bond

Waterbury police have identified and charged a suspect in the killing of a Waterbury man who was shot and killed inside a multi-family residence Thursday night.

Major crimes detectives of the Waterbury Police Department arrested 55-year-old Derrick Johnson of Waterbury on Friday. Johnson is being held in lieu of $2 million bail on multiple charges for his suspected role in the death of 35-year-old Edward Bosompra.

According to police, Bosompra was shot and killed Thursday evening in the common area of a multi-family residence at 137 Robbins St., Waterbury. He was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived at the scene at 7:23 p.m.

Police allege that Johnson fatally shot Bosompra after a personal dispute and altercation between the two men escalated inside the multi-family home.

Johnson is charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a child.

According to police, he will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 23.