Waterbury man charged with murder following investigation into suspicious death

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old man was found dead in his home in Waterbury in August, police said.

On Aug. 23, officers responded to a residence on Kendall Circle on a check conditions complaint for a man who was later found dead in his home, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police identified the man as 62-year-old Anthony Ciccarelli and initially ruled the incident a suspicious death, police said.

Waterbury Major Crimes detectives took over the investigation, which was later ruled as a homicide by the Connecticut Office of Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.

After further investigation that included forensic evidence, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old David Rogers, police said. According to police, Rogers is a convicted felon and was on parole at the time of the homicide.

Detectives served Rogers with a warrant on Friday charging him with murder, first-degree strangulation and sixth-degree larceny. Rogers was already in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, police said.

Rogers remains in custody of the Waterbury Police Department on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Oct. 10, according to police.