Waterbury man who dumped loaded gun and backpack with ammunition from a stolen Mercedes during police pursuit sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Waterbury man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday on an illegal firearm possession charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Douglas “Spaz” Lara, 25, of Waterbury was sentenced to four in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in Hartford on Monday. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 27, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

His arrest resulted from an ongoing investigation into gangs, drug trafficking and illegal firearms in Waterbury, according to officials.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police attempted to arrest Lara on May 6, 2021, when he was seen driving a stolen Mercedes Benz SUV at a garage at Foxwoods Resort Casino. As Lara ran from police, he discarded a loaded 9-millimeter handgun with an obliterated serial number, a backpack containing ammunition for the handgun and keys to the SUV, according to court records.

Lara was arrested and police seized the items he discarded. He has been in custody since his arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

He was previously convicted of multiple larcenies and has a shooting-related conviction. It’s a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved across state or foreign borders, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.