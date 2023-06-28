Waterbury man who eluded state police, nearly struck other motorists arrested

A Waterbury man was arrested by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday and accused of eluding a trooper in Beacon Falls in April, nearly striking other motorists during his escape.

State police said Henry White, 25, turned himself in on a warrant charging him with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation without tint inspection and two counts of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

He posted a $2,500 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court on July 24.

According to state police, a trooper patrolling Route 8 southbound in Beacon Falls in the area of Exit 25 on April 16 at about 10:58 a.m. saw a motorist in a silver Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows “approaching the rear of his cruiser at a high rate of speed.”

The trooper pulled over in the right shoulder and gathered the vehicle’s license plate information, finding that the registration was expired because of a lack of insurance.

The trooper tried to pull the motorist over, but the driver sped up and began weaving through traffic, prompting the trooper to abandon the motor vehicle stop, state police said.

According to state police, the trooper then saw the motorist continue to drive recklessly, using the median to pass traffic in the left lane, “conducting unsafe lane changes” and narrowly avoiding collisions with several other vehicles.

State police said the trooper discovered the Honda was registered to White, though police were not able to locate him at his home or reach him by phone. State police found that White had a suspended learner’s permit and that his privilege to obtain a driver’s license was under suspension.

State police said they were able to obtain a warrant for White’s arrest, which was served Tuesday when he turned himself in.