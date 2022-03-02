Waterbury man guilty of sexual exploitation; faces at least 5 years in prison

A Waterbury man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to a charge involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to information presented in court, Yehudi Manzano is accused of video taping himself while involved in sexual activity with an underage girl and storing the images in a digital photo account. He pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.

Manzano was arrested on eight related state charges in 2016 and charged federally two years later. The state charges are still pending, according to state court records.

Manzano faces at last five years in prison on the federal charge when he is sentenced on May 25, according to federal officials,

Manzano is free on a $300,000 bond pending sentencing.