Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting late Wednesday

A Waterbury man was killed in a shooting in East Hartford Wednesday night, according to the East Hartford Police Department.

Police were called to the area near Garden Street and Park Avenue before 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired. According to East Hartford Officer Marc Caruso, police found a man who had been shot multiple times and began life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as Devonte Gardner, 28, was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Caruso said.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case but have not made an arrest. The case appears to be an isolated incident, and there does not appear to be any threat to the community, Caruso said.

The shooting is under investigation, Caruso said.