Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting

Sep. 15—EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street.

The victim has been identified as Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury.

Police arrived on the scene around 7:45 p.m. and found Gardner, who had been shot multiple times.

First-responders arrived on the scene and attempted lifesaving measures. Gardner was the transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said that this appears to be an isolated incident and there doesn't seem to be any immediate threat to the community.

East Hartford Public Information Officer Marc Caruso said this morning that a person of interest has been identified and the investigation is still active.

