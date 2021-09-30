Waterbury officer cleared by state’s attorney after accidentally shooting a fellow officer

The Litchfield state’s attorney on Thursday cleared a Waterbury police officer who accidentally shot a fellow officer during a chaotic arrest last year.

Officer Garrett Pagel was justified in using lethal force when he shot Officer Charles Mauriello in the chest as two SUVs barreled toward him and other officers. Mauriello was wearing a bulletproof vest, which was credited with saving his life.

“Based upon the facts set forth in this investigation, Officer Pagel reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to defend himself, fellow officers and civilians in the immediate [vicinity] from the imminent use of deadly physical force from the driver of the SUV,” Dawn Gallo, Litchfield state’s attorney, wrote in her report, which was released Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 when police spotted Robert Harrison near Marley Place. Harrison was a suspect in an armed kidnapping in New Britain the night before.

“Minutes after police detained Mr. Harrison, they heard the sound of revving engines and observed a dark-colored Audi SUV … driving directly at them and their cruisers,” Gallo states in the report.

The Audi struck an unmarked police car carrying another officer, Marc Sharoh, who suffered a concussion in the incident.

A second SUV also rushed toward the officers. Pagel told investigators that his immediate thought was “this car was going to hit me or Sharoh’s car and that both our lives are at risk.”

In his sworn statement, Pagel said he made the decision to discharge his service weapon “with the intention to stop the immediate threat I was faced with.”

None of the officers or police cars at the scene was equipped with body-worn or dashboard cameras. Investigators relied on security footage from a camera on a nearby building.

Under Connecticut law, the state’s attorney’s office is charged with investigating shootings by law enforcement. But that’s changing. The sweeping police accountability bill passed in July of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer created a new office of inspector general to conduct inquiries into police shootings. Earlier this week, the Criminal Justice Commission voted unanimously to appoint former judge and prosecutor Robert Devlin to the post.

Claudine Fox, public policy and advocacy director for the ACLU of Connecticut, blasted Gallo’s ruling that the shooting was justified.

“It is the least surprising thing in the world to see that once again a prosecutor has decided not to pursue accountability for police who endangered their and other people’s lives,” Fox said. “The new inspector general must be willing to pursue accountability in these cases, and he will have a lot to prove.”