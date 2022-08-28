Waterbury police arrest man who barricaded himself in house after shots fired incident

Police arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight in Waterbury.

Officers responded to the area of Elizabeth Street and North Main Street in Waterbury around 2:15 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting on Elizabeth Street and learned that 50-year-old David Hernandez had allegedly gotten into an altercation with a group of people, fired several shots and gone back into his house, police said.

Police closed off parts of the street and set up a perimeter around Hernandez’s house. He was eventually taken into custody without further incident and charges against him were pending, police said.

Roads had reopened in the area as of Sunday afternoon. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

The investigation was ongoing and no further information was available.