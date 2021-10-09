Waterbury police make arrest in shooting of 10-year-old

Waterbury police arrested a local woman in connection with shootings last month that injured a 10-year-old boy, police said Saturday.

Cashikaly Rodriguez, 19, faces two counts of first-degree assault along with first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. Rodriguez was being held on a $2 million bond.

Three people were hit and wounded in the shootings on Sept. 23 in the Congress Avenue/John Street area, police said. Rodriguez is the third person arrested in connection with the shootings. Derek St. Hilaire, 21, of Waterbury, faces charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, and Thomas West, 18, also of Waterbury, faces similar charges, including criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and auto theft charges.

While St. Hilaire was wounded in one of the shootings, so were two unintended victims — the 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman. The projectile missed the boy’s vital organs and he survived, but Chief Fernando Spagnolo has said he worried about the psychological scars the boy will bear.

The gunfire was part of a recent surge in violent crime in the city connected to juveniles, Spagnolo has said. On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded.

Spagnolo has called on legislators to help quell the violence, including passing laws to get tough on juvenile crime.

“We need some help,” the chief said. “We need some help from the legislators. We need people to recognize and understand that there’s kids involved in auto theft, graduating to violent crime. They’re getting caught with guns, they’re stealing guns out of residences and they’re shooting at each other and they’re shooting randomly in our communities. They’re jeopardizing their own lives, and they’re jeopardizing the safety of our communities.”

