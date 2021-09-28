Waterbury police make arrests in back-to-back shootings that wounded two bystanders – including boy, 10

Police said they have made arrests in a pair of shootings in Waterbury last week that wounded two bystanders, including a 10-year-old boy.

Derek St. Hilaire, 21, of Waterbury was arrested Sunday on charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, and Thomas West, 18, also of Waterbury, was arrested Monday on similar charges, police said.

Each shot at the other in separate bouts of gunfire Thursday, police said. And while St. Hilaire was wounded in one of the shootings, so were two unintended victims — the 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman.

The gunfire was a result of what Chief Fernando Spagnolo referred to at a news conference Tuesday as “group violence.” Loosely-organized groups of young people that lack the sophistication of the gangs of the ‘90s have been committing crimes in Connecticut’s cities for years, and some have been just as violent.

Many are young and also involved in auto crimes that have been plaguing Connecticut car owners, some of whom have been victims of violent carjackings and even shootings in recent months.

Spagnolo said at least three stolen cars have been tied to the Waterbury shootings.

The first shooting happened about 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of 535 Congress Avenue, near John Street, police said. An 18-year-old was shot in her buttocks, a wound from which she is expected to recover.

Police suspect St. Hilaire was the shooter, and “we believe that West was the intended target of that shooting earlier in the evening,” Spagnolo said.

About a half-hour later, down the block, St. Hilaire was shot in his leg and a boy who lives at the address was wounded in his rib area, police said. The projectile missed the boy’s vital organs and he survived, but Spagnolo said last week that he is worried about the psychological scars the boy will bear from the shooting.

Gun violence and auto crimes have got to stop, the chief said Tuesday.

“It’s out of control, frankly. We’ve seen a lot of recidivism happing with juveniles who are released into the community,” he said.

Spagnolo said he doesn’t know if the problem is a lack of services or a lack of research about which juveniles are too violent to be released, but “we need to look into that.”

