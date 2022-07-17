Waterbury police confiscate gun and drugs in ‘quality of life’ patrol

Two Waterbury men were charged with criminal trespassing, including one who illegally had a gun and drugs in his possession, according to police.

Officers were patrolling the area near Bank Street and Porter Street in Waterbury at about 9:50 p.m. Friday due to recent weapons, narcotics and “quality of life related incidents” in the area, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Officers were looking into a loitering incident on Bank Street, where they located two men who were allegedly loitering and drinking, police said.

The men were identified as Marcus Rountree, 31, of 26 Porter St. and Armande Harrison, 23, of 16 Concord St.

Rountree allegedly had a loaded 9mm firearm on him with additional ammunition, and crack cocaine and hallucinogen narcotics substances and $330 in cash, police said.

The firearm was not registered and Rountree did not have a valid pistol permit, police said.

There also is a protective order in place that prohibits him from having a gun or ammunition, police said.

Rountree is charged with third degree criminal trespass, illegal transfer of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogenic substance, violation of a protective order and possession of narcotics in a school zone, police said.

He’s being held in lieu of $750,000 bail while he awaits arraignment, police said.

Harrison is charged with third degree criminal trespass and was released on a promise to appear at his arraignment, police said.