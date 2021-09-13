Waterbury police identify homicide victim from fatal shooting Friday

Waterbury police identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday.

Shots were fired into a vehicle near Southview Street, police said. Timothy Hughes, 39, of Waterbury, was inside the car and found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hughes was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information should call police at (203) 574-6941.

