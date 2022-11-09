Waterbury police identify murder suspect in connection to Halloween shooting

The Waterbury Police Department identified a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Halloween.

Police named 43-year-old Clarence Rhodes of Waterbury as a suspect in the murder of Xavier Pellot of Waterbury on Wednesday.

On Oct. 31 around 4 p.m., police responded to Willow Street for a report of shots fired and were notified that Pellot was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have obtained an active warrant charging Rhodes with murder, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.